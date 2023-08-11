Changan Ford Motor to set up electric car JV with Chongqing Changan Auto

BEIJING :Changan Ford Motor plans to set up a new-energy passenger car joint venture with state-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile, according to a document published by China's market regulator on Friday.

Changan Ford Motor will own a 60per cent stake and Chongqing Changan Automobile will have the remaining 40per cent stake.

In the future, the joint venture plans to engage in the "supply business of mainstream brand new energy passenger vehicles and the distribution business of Ford brand models that Changan Ford has invested in," the statement said.

Sales of Ford with Changan fell 12.6per cent in the first half compared to the same period a year ago, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

More than 40 brands have cut prices in China since January after an initial move by Tesla in a fight for market share in the world's biggest auto market, as car demand slumps, with ripples spreading through the wider industry.

