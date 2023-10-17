Logo
Chief of Israeli military intelligence takes responsibility for failure to anticipate Hamas attack
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
JERUSALEM : The chief of Israeli military intelligence circulated a letter to his subordinates on Tuesday in which he acknowledged that the corps failed to anticipate the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught from Gaza and that he took full responsibility.

The letter by Major-General Aharon Haliva was published by Israeli media and confirmed to Reuters by a military spokesperson.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Alex Richardson)

