Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Chile assumes pro tempore presidency of Pacific Alliance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chile assumes pro tempore presidency of Pacific Alliance

Chile's Foreign Affairs Minister Alberto van Klaveren, speaks to the media at the Chilean congress in Valparaiso, Chile May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile's Foreign Affairs Minister Alberto van Klaveren, speaks to the media at the Chilean congress in Valparaiso, Chile May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Published June 28, 2023
Updated June 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY : Chile assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance on Wednesday, according to a statement published by the group.

The decision comes after Mexico refused to hand over the alliance's rotating presidency to Peru, amid an ongoing diplomatic spat between the Latin American nations. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has labeled Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's administration as "spurious".

The Pacific Alliance trade bloc is composed of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

A meeting set to be held in Peru last December was postponed amid a political crisis in the South American country sparked by former president Pedro Castillo's ousting and arrest for his attempt to illegally dissolve Congress.

"We have always recognized Peru's right to exercise the pro tempore presidency... We have assumed the responsibility of acting as intermediaries to resolve this situation," Chile's Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren said in a press conference, adding his country will hold the presidency for a month.

"Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to the Pacific Alliance as a mechanism for political articulation, economic and commercial integration..., which seeks to advance progressively towards the free movement of goods, services, capital and people," the statement added.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Raul Cortes Fernandez and Natalia Ramos; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Steven Grattan)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.