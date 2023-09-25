Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Chile raises alert for Villarrica volcano to amber
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chile raises alert for Villarrica volcano to amber

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Villarrica volcano seen from Villarrica area, Chile, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Villarrica volcano seen from Villarrica area, Chile, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chile's National Geology and Mining Service, Sernageomin, on Sunday raised the alert level for the Villarrica volcano from yellow to amber, citing a gradual increase in volcanic activity.

One of South America's most active volcanoes, Villarrica has a 200 meter-wide open crater and last erupted in 2015, sparking a mass evacuation but ultimately no injuries.

An amber alert means there is a greater probability that an eruption will take place in the coming days or weeks.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin in Bogota; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.