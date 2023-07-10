Logo
China to act to help disclose mine accidents
China to act to help disclose mine accidents

Published July 10, 2023
Updated July 10, 2023
BEIJING : China's Ministry of Emergency Management said in a meeting that it would take action to prevent mining accidents being covered up and to crack down on illegal mining, state media said on Monday.

State media reported in late June that the Jingcheng iron ore mine in northern China's Shanxi province had concealed several mining accidents that caused at least 17 deaths between 2007 and 2022.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra and Barbara Lewis)

