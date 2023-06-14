China acting 'counter to our interests': Germany

BERLIN — Germany on Wednesday (June 14) called China a "partner, competitor and systemic rival" in the release of its first national security strategy, accusing Beijing of repeatedly acting against the European giant's interests in a bid to reshape the global order.

"China is trying in various ways to remould the existing rules-based international order, is asserting a regionally dominant position with ever more vigour, acting time and again counter to our interests and values," the strategy paper said.

The document prepared by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition slammed China for putting regional stability and international security "under increasing pressure" and for disregarding human rights.

At the same time, it acknowledged that the Asian giant "remains a partner without whom many global challenges and crises cannot be resolved".

"That is why we must grasp the options and opportunities for cooperation in these fields in particular," the paper said.

Publication of the much-awaited strategy blueprint came just days before Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang was due to visit Berlin.

Asked what message the document sent to Beijing, Mr Scholz said "the point is that China will continue to grow economically and that China's integration into world trade and world economic relations should not be impaired."

"But at the same time the security issues that arise for us must be taken into account," he said, adding that Germany "doesn't want decoupling, we want de-risking". AFP