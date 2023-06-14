Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China acting 'counter to our interests': Germany
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China acting 'counter to our interests': Germany

BERLIN — Germany on Wednesday called China a "partner, competitor and systemic rival" in the release of its first national security strategy, accusing Beijing of repeatedly acting against the European giant's interests in a bid to reshape the global order.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a press conference on June 14, 2023 to present the German government's national security strategy for the country. AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a press conference on June 14, 2023 to present the German government's national security strategy for the country.

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN — Germany on Wednesday (June 14) called China a "partner, competitor and systemic rival" in the release of its first national security strategy, accusing Beijing of repeatedly acting against the European giant's interests in a bid to reshape the global order.

"China is trying in various ways to remould the existing rules-based international order, is asserting a regionally dominant position with ever more vigour, acting time and again counter to our interests and values," the strategy paper said.

The document prepared by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition slammed China for putting regional stability and international security "under increasing pressure" and for disregarding human rights.

At the same time, it acknowledged that the Asian giant "remains a partner without whom many global challenges and crises cannot be resolved". 

"That is why we must grasp the options and opportunities for cooperation in these fields in particular," the paper said. 

Publication of the much-awaited strategy blueprint came just days before Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang was due to visit Berlin.

Asked what message the document sent to Beijing, Mr Scholz said "the point is that China will continue to grow economically and that China's integration into world trade and world economic relations should not be impaired."

"But at the same time the security issues that arise for us must be taken into account," he said, adding that Germany "doesn't want decoupling, we want de-risking". AFP

Related topics

China Germany

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.