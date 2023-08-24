Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China allows Allianz to set up local fund management company
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China allows Allianz to set up local fund management company

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China's securities regulator on Thursday granted approval to Allianz Global Investors to allow it to set up a local fund management company.

The asset manager, an investment management subsidiary of German insurer Allianz, committed 300 million yuan (US$41.20 million) to establish the China unit, showed an official record from the regulator.

(US$1 = 7.2807 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.