China allows Allianz to set up local fund management company

HONG KONG : China's securities regulator on Thursday granted approval to Allianz Global Investors to allow it to set up a local fund management company.

The asset manager, an investment management subsidiary of German insurer Allianz, committed 300 million yuan (US$41.20 million) to establish the China unit, showed an official record from the regulator.

(US$1 = 7.2807 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Christopher Cushing)