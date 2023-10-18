Logo
China and Uzbekistan should implement economy, trade and investment cooperation - Chinese foreign ministry
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
BEIJING : China and Uzbekistan should implement medium and long term cooperation plans on economy, trade and investment, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing a meeting between both nation's leaders.

"Both sides should create conditions for early commencement of the China-Japan-Uzbekistan railway project," the statement, released late Tuesday, said following the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum.

It also said China supports expanding cooperation in new energy, innovation and local areas, and is willing to import more quality products from Uzbekistan.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

