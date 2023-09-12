Logo
China anti-graft chief to attend summit with G77 developing nations in Cuba
China anti-graft chief to attend summit with G77 developing nations in Cuba

A view of the opening of the International Convention on Environment and Development of the G-77 and China at the National Hotel in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2023. Yamil Lage/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

A view of the opening of the International Convention on Environment and Development of the G-77 and China at the National Hotel in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2023. Yamil Lage/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
BEIJING : China's anti-graft watchdog chief Li Xi will attend a summit with the Group of 77 developing nations in Havana, Cuba, from Sept. 14 to 16, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Li will also visit Cuba, Brazil and Egypt from Sept. 16 to 26, Xinhua said.

The G77 is a group of developing countries in Asia, Africa and Central and South America first formed in 1964 and which has since grown to more than 130 members.

The G77's website lists China as a member state. China's government has said it supports G77 but is not part of it, saying it maintains "good cooperative relations" with the bloc under the "G77 plus China" framework.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

