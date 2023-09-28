China appoints Lan Foan as new finance ministry party chief

BEIJING : China's Communist Party has appointed Lan Foan as the new finance ministry party chief, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Lan will replace Liu Kun as the party chief of the finance ministry, the statement said. Liu is still the finance minister.

Lan, 61, was previously the party chief of the northern Chinese Shanxi province.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ella Cao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)