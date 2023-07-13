China calls on Germany to see its development 'rationally'

BEIJING : China hopes Germany can see its development "rationally, comprehensively and objectively", its embassy in Berlin said on Thursday, after Germany released its long-awaited China strategy paper.

The 64-page document comes as the West is seeking to reduce dependencies on China - which policymakers have labelled "de-risking".

"Forcibly 'de-risking' based on ideological prejudice and competition anxiety will only be counterproductive and artificially intensify risks," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

Stating that China is a partner for Germany in dealing with challenges, the embassy added that it does not correspond to objective facts or in the common interests of both nations to see China as a "competitor and institutional rival."

It highlighted free trade and climate change as areas in which China and Germany hold common interest.

"Pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany in various fields such as economy and trade is mutually beneficial and complementary, and represents greater development opportunities rather than risks for both sides," said the embassy.

The statement reiterated Beijing's opposition to "meddling of its internal affairs" by using issues including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights. "China will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests," it said.

