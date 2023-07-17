Logo
China cbank rolls over medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged
FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published July 17, 2023
Updated July 17, 2023
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE : China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged on Monday, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 103 billion yuan (US$14.43 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.65per cent from the previous operation.

In a Reuters poll of 30 market watchers conducted last week, all participants predicted no change to the MLF rate, and vast majority of them expected fund offerings to exceed maturity.

With 100 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire this month, the operation resulted a net 3 billion yuan fresh fund injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 33 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 1.90per cent, it said in an online statement.

China's central bank lowered key policy rates in June to prop up the cooling economy.

(US$1 = 7.1403 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)

