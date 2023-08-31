China cenbank: Mortgage rate to be lowered for first-home buyers

BEIJING : China's central bank and financial regulator on Thursday said they would lower the existing mortgage rate for first-home buyers from Sept. 25 to revive a property market that is struggling amid a debt crisis and liquidity crunch, they said in a statement.

Separately, the two organizations also said housing credit policy would be adjusted and optimized.

The downpayment ratio for first-home purchases should be no lower than 20per cent, and no lower than 30per cent for second-home purchases, according to another statement.

