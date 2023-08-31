Logo
China cenbank: Mortgage rate to be lowered for first-home buyers
FILE PHOTO: A Vanke sign is seen above workers working at the construction site of a residential building in Dalian, Liaoning province, China September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

Published August 31, 2023
Updated August 31, 2023
BEIJING : China's central bank and financial regulator on Thursday said they would lower the existing mortgage rate for first-home buyers from Sept. 25 to revive a property market that is struggling amid a debt crisis and liquidity crunch, they said in a statement.

Separately, the two organizations also said housing credit policy would be adjusted and optimized.

The downpayment ratio for first-home purchases should be no lower than 20per cent, and no lower than 30per cent for second-home purchases, according to another statement.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Liz Lee; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

