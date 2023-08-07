Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China chipmaker Hua Hong opens sharply up in Shanghai debut after US$3 billion offering
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China chipmaker Hua Hong opens sharply up in Shanghai debut after US$3 billion offering

Published August 7, 2023
Updated August 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Shares in Hua Hong Semiconductor, China's second largest chip foundry, opened up 13per cent in its Shanghai debut on Monday, after the company raised US$3 billion in China's biggest public offering so far this year.

Hua Hong shares opened at 58.88 yuan on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, 13per cent higher than its offer price of 52 yuan (US$7.25).

(US$1 = 7.1706 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.