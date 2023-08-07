China chipmaker Hua Hong opens sharply up in Shanghai debut after US$3 billion offering

SHANGHAI : Shares in Hua Hong Semiconductor, China's second largest chip foundry, opened up 13per cent in its Shanghai debut on Monday, after the company raised US$3 billion in China's biggest public offering so far this year.

Hua Hong shares opened at 58.88 yuan on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, 13per cent higher than its offer price of 52 yuan (US$7.25).

(US$1 = 7.1706 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)