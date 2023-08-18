China commercial banks post slower profit growth in H1 - regulator

BEIJING :Net profits grew more slowly at China's commercial banks in the first half of the year, data from the regulator showed, underlying margin pressure facing lenders amid a faltering economy.

The banks' net profits were up 2.6per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said on its website on Friday.

The growth rate was 4.5 percentage points lower than the same period last year, the regulator said.

Chinese banks have been lowering lending rates in response to the government's call to boost credit support to the slowing economy, while credit demand remained weak.

Commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio was 1.62per cent at the end of the second quarter this year, remaining flat compared to the end of the first quarter, the regulator said.

Commercial banks' capital adequacy ratio was 14.66per cent at the end of second quarter, down 0.2 percentage points compared to the end of first quarter, it said.

China's central bank said in a monetary policy implementation report on Thursday that banks need to maintain a proper level of profit and net interest margins to ensure sustainability in supporting the real economy.

