China complains to South Korea over protest on envoy's comments
FILE PHOTO: South Korea and China's flags flutter next to Tiananmen Gate during the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-In in Beijing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Published June 11, 2023
Updated June 11, 2023
BEIJING : China's assistant foreign minister summoned South Korea's Ambassador to China on Saturday to issue a complaint over Seoul's criticism of recent comments made by China's envoy in South Korea, China's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

South Korea summoned China's ambassador on Friday to issue a protest, describing as "provocative" and possible interference in internal affairs the comments made by the envoy, who warned Seoul against making "wrong bets" in the Sino-U.S. rivalry.

China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong expressed his "serious concern and dissatisfaction" over Seoul's "improper reaction" to the comments, made during a meeting with South Korea's opposition party leader, the statement said.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

