Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China considers broad stimulus with property support, rate cuts -Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China considers broad stimulus with property support, rate cuts -Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing face masks ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, at Lujiazui financial district, in Shanghai, China March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing face masks ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, at Lujiazui financial district, in Shanghai, China March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China is considering at least a dozen stimulus measures including interest-rate reductions to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

China's property sector, once a pillar of economic growth, slumped sharply last year with developers defaulting on debt or bonds and suspending construction of presold housing projects.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.