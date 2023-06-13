China considers broad stimulus with property support, rate cuts -Bloomberg News

China is considering at least a dozen stimulus measures including interest-rate reductions to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

China's property sector, once a pillar of economic growth, slumped sharply last year with developers defaulting on debt or bonds and suspending construction of presold housing projects.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)