China considers holding leaders' talks with Japan in September - Kyodo
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/file photo
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/file photo
Published August 9, 2023
Updated August 9, 2023
TOKYO : China has notified Japan that it is considering holding talks between their leaders in Indonesia in September, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting would be held between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting, Kyodo said, citing multiple unnamed Japanese and Chinese officials.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Toby Chopra)

