China considers holding leaders' talks with Japan in September - Kyodo

TOKYO : China has notified Japan that it is considering holding talks between their leaders in Indonesia in September, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting would be held between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting, Kyodo said, citing multiple unnamed Japanese and Chinese officials.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Toby Chopra)