China considers stamp duty cut to revive weak stock market- Bloomberg News
Chinese authorities are considering cutting the stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Under the guidance of the State Council, regulators including the Ministry of Finance are discussing a draft proposal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
