China considers stamp duty cut to revive weak stock market- Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A view of a giant display of stock indexes, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
Chinese authorities are considering cutting the stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of the State Council, regulators including the Ministry of Finance are discussing a draft proposal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

