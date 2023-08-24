Logo
China Construction Bank says to keep a 'proper level' of profit margin
China Construction Bank says to keep a 'proper level' of profit margin

A sign of China Construction Bank is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A sign of China Construction Bank is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
BEIJING : China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) will strive to keep a proper level of net interest margin, CCB President Zhang Jinliang at a post-earnings news conference on Thursday.

The bank will continue to strengthen its ability to serve the real economy and to fend off financial risks, said Zhang.

The remarks come as state lenders are under pressure from Beijing to provide lower interest rates to beef up the faltering economy, squeezing their profits.

CCB's NIM stood at 1.79per cent at end-June, down from 1.83per cent at the end of March.

The bank will also face certain downward pressure from possible incoming repricing of existing mortgages, the bank's Chief Finance Officer Sheng Liurong told the press conference.

Detailed rules of lowering existing mortgage rates haven't come out yet, and it's hard to gauge its impact on banks' profits at this stage, said Sheng.

In addition, the bank will pay attention to prevent interest rate risks and will control the costs from long-term loans with low interest rates.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; editing by David Evans)

