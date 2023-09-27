Logo
China to continue to hold further auctions of sugar reserves
China to continue to hold further auctions of sugar reserves

White sugar products are placed for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China September 4, 2017. Picture taken September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

White sugar products are placed for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China September 4, 2017. Picture taken September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
BEIJING : China will continue to hold further auctions of its sugar reserves in the near future to ensure the stability of domestic price and supply, the state's reserve management centre said in a notice on Tuesday.

China will hold an auction of its first sale of state sugar reserves since 2016 on Sept. 17 amid tightening supply and rocketing prices of the sweetener.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

