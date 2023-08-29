trending: Harsh or understandable? Netizens weigh in after couple in China ties son to pillar for misbehaving

ZHEJIANG, CHINA — A recent video of a young Chinese couple who tied their son to a pillar for misbehaving has gone viral, with viewers and online users expressing mixed reactions to the stunt.

The couple, who are reportedly from Zhejiang province in eastern China, were allegedly disciplining their son for “running around and making noise” while eating at a food court.

After binding their son to the pillar with tape, the couple whipped out their mobile phones, seemingly laughing and recording a video of their child.

Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the pair then continued having dinner while passers-by laughed at and filmed their son.

The video was reportedly taken by another diner on Aug 19 and uploaded to the video-sharing platform Douyin, where it was later reposted numerous times across the platform, as well as on micro-blogging site Weibo.

As of Tuesday (Aug 29) afternoon, one repost by Lychee News on Douyin had attracted more than 24,000 likes, 33,000 shares and 6,100 comments.

Online users have expressed mixed reactions, with some empathising with the couple and their methods.

One Douyin user wrote: “I understand their situation well. My family has children with ADHD and they can’t stop running about. If you scold them, they don’t listen, and if you beat them, they’ll forget it after a while.”

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a childhood neuro-developmental disorder where children may have trouble paying attention, are overly active, or have trouble controlling impulsive behaviours.

Another online user said of his own experience: “I once took my little brother out to dinner and he also ran around and disturbed other customers. I used a rope to tie him up as his punishment, too. I don’t think there’s any problem here.”

However, others were enraged by the public nature of the punishment.

A top comment from a Douyin user read: “I wouldn’t advise anyone to do this, this is a public place, not your house. Using such methods in disciplining your child will leave him scarred.”

Another Douyin user, who claims to be of a similar age to the couple, wrote: “I would never do this. I don't understand how could they find this funny?”

HARSH PARENTING METHODS GONE VIRAL

Similar cases of parents punishing their children in unconventional and extreme methods have been reported in recent years.

In November last year, a viral video of a Chinese couple who forced their eight-year-old son to watch television through the night as a punishment for watching too much television received harsh reactions from the online community.

The couple had left their son alone at home, telling him to complete his homework and sleep by 8.30pm that day.

Upon returning home, however, they were enraged to find that he did not complete his homework, instead choosing to watch television, SCMP reported, referring to footage obtained from the couple’s home.

As his punishment, the couple forced their son to watch television programmes through the night, even taking turns to sleep to keep an eye on him throughout his punishment.

Despite reportedly crying and fighting sleep, the boy was only allowed to sleep at 5am.

The incident was picked up by numerous media outlets and posted to online forums such as Reddit, where users were appalled at the couple’s exploits.

A similar case in September 2021 saw a TikTok video go viral when Ms Katarina Rodriguez, a mother living in New Jersey in the United States, posted a video of her forcing her five-year-old son to run in 40°C weather.

She claimed that he did not “listen in school” and “made disruptive noises”, eventually receiving a “sad face” in his school behaviour report.

“He thought we were just going to run to the mailbox. So he took off running, sprinting. Now he’s dying,” Ms Rodriguez says in the video, panning the camera to her panting son.

She ends the video by addressing viewers, saying: “We’re not going to hit. We’re not going to spank. We’re going to discipline. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

The video went viral and was picked up by international media outlets and posted to Reddit, where users had largely negative reactions.

One Redditor wrote: “And she acts like she doesn’t know why he looks depressed in school. She is putting all her energy, as a parent, into coming up with ways to discipline her child. That kid will think she hates him and he’ll hate her back.”

Another commented sarcastically on the long-term habits that such unconventional punishments may cultivate: “Teaching him to correlate physical recreation with punishment definitely won't have an impact on his health in the future. Great parenting.”