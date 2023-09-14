Logo
China cuts banks' reserve ratio to aid recovery
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
BEIJING : China's central bank said on Thursday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to help keep liquidity ample and support a nascent economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks, except those that have implemented a 5per cent reserve ratio, by 25 basis points from Sept. 15.

The move came after the world's second-biggest economy has struggled after its post-pandemic recovery faltered.

To support the economy, the government has rolled out a series of policy measures in recent months, including steps to spur housing demand.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Joe Cash; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams)

