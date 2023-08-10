Logo
China cyberspace regulator issues guidelines targeting offensive comments against businesses
FILE PHOTO: A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FILE PHOTO: A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Published August 10, 2023
Updated August 10, 2023
HONG KONG : China cyberspace regulator issued a set of guidelines on Thursday targeting offensive comments against businesses on social media as Beijing seeks to improve the business environment.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that online platforms should focus on addressing false and misleading information about businesses online. Offensive comments aimed at entrepreneurs and disclosure of private information about people on the internet should also be addressed.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

