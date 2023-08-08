Logo
China drafts rules for using facial recognition technology
BEIJING — China's cyberspace regulator said on Tuesday (Aug 8) it has issued draft rules to oversee the security management of facial recognition technology in the country.

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China on July 8, 2021. Reuters

Published August 8, 2023
It said facial recognition technology can only be used to process facial information when there is a specific purpose and sufficient necessity, and with strict protective measures.

The use of the technology will also require individual consent, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.

If there are other non-biometric identification technology solutions available that can achieve the same purpose or meet equivalent business requirements, priority should be given to selecting that non-biometric identification technology solution, it said. REUTERS

