China drives Burberry first-quarter sales jump
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Burberry store undergoing refurbishment on New Bond Street in London, Britain, March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
FILE PHOTO: Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
LONDON :British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Friday reported an 18per cent rise in its first-quarter comparable store sales, in line with market expectations thank to continued recovery in China.

Sales in mainland China, its biggest market, were up 46per cent in the 13 weeks to July 1, reflecting the country's emergence from COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

The FTSE 100 group's trading statement said that sales in Europe rose 17per cent but the Americas remained a weak spot, with quarterly sales down 8per cent, broadly in line with the previous quarter.

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said outerwear and leather goods were performing well and he was excited about new products from designer Daniel Lee arriving in stores in September.

Lee, who joined in September, unveiled his debut collection at London Fashion Week in February.

Like-for-like leather goods sales increased 13per cent, with women's bags, especially the Frances shapes and vintage Burberry check performing well, the company said.

The 167-year-old business, known for its trench coats, reiterated its guidance for the 2024 financial year of low double-digit revenue growth.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by Paul Sandle and David Goodman)

