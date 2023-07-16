Logo
China Eastern takes delivery of second homegrown C919 jet -CCTV
China Eastern takes delivery of second homegrown C919 jet -CCTV

Published July 16, 2023
Updated July 16, 2023
BEIJING - China Eastern Airlines has taken delivery of a second Chinese-made C919 narrowbody jet, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, as the first customer for the type looks to ramp up flights. 

The C919 is the product of state-backed Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) which began developing the jet 15 years ago to rival the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families.

COMAC delivered the first C919 to China Eastern in December and the plane completed its first commercial flight in May, which was trumpeted by state media as a symbol of China's industrial prowess and national pride.

The second C919 has the same cabin configuration as the first plane and will join it to fly the Shanghai-Chengdu route, CCTV said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Jamie Freed)

