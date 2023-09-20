China economy faces many difficulties, challenges -state planner official
BEIJING : China's economy faces a lot of difficulties and challenges, said Cong Liang, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, on Wednesday.
China will intensify macro-control efforts and focus on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence, preventing risk and striving to achieve annual economic development goals, Cong said.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
