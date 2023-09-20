Logo
China economy faces many difficulties, challenges -state planner official
FILE PHOTO: People walk at a shopping area in Beijing, China September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
BEIJING : China's economy faces a lot of difficulties and challenges, said Cong Liang, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, on Wednesday.

China will intensify macro-control efforts and focus on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence, preventing risk and striving to achieve annual economic development goals, Cong said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

