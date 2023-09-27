Logo
China enforces new filing rules on smartphone app stores
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks look at phones at an electronic retailer in Beijing, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
HONG KONG : China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday released the first batch of mobile app stores that have completed filing business details to regulators as it enforces a new set of rules to expand oversight on mobile apps.

A total of 26 app stores operated by companies including Tencent, Huawei, Ant Group, Baidu, Xiaomi and Samsung have submitted filings to the authority, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

Notably, Apple's App Store is not among the app stores on the list.

This comes after the CAC issued a new rule last June requiring mobile app distribution platforms to submit business details to the government as it expands oversight on mobile apps in the country.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

