China, EU to hold high-level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing

BEIJING :The 10th China-European Union High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue will be held in Beijing on Sept. 25, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng will co-chair the meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

(Reporting by Joe Cash, Albee Zhang and Ethan Wang; Editing by Neil Fullick and Himani Sarkar)