China, EU to hold high-level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
BEIJING :The 10th China-European Union High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue will be held in Beijing on Sept. 25, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng will co-chair the meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

(Reporting by Joe Cash, Albee Zhang and Ethan Wang; Editing by Neil Fullick and Himani Sarkar)

