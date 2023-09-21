China, EU to hold high-level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing
BEIJING :The 10th China-European Union High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue will be held in Beijing on Sept. 25, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng will co-chair the meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.
(Reporting by Joe Cash, Albee Zhang and Ethan Wang; Editing by Neil Fullick and Himani Sarkar)
