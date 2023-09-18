Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China, EU should maintain open attitude, reject protectionism -Chinese state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China, EU should maintain open attitude, reject protectionism -Chinese state media

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Malta's Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmelo Abela at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on September 13, 2018 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Malta's Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmelo Abela at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on September 13, 2018 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS

Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China and the European Union (EU) should continue to maintain an "open attitude" and "reject protectionism", Chinese state media said on Monday, citing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

State-backed Xinhua quoted Wang as saying that China has consistently supported the EU's strategic independence and European integration and that both sides should maintain an "open attitude, firmly support free trade, reject protectionism, and achieve the positive effects of China-EU cooperation".

"China-EU cooperation outweighs differences and the two sides are partners instead of rivals," Wang was quoted as saying.

Wang's remarks come days after the European Commission launched an investigation last week into whether to impose punitive tariffs to protect EU automakers against Chinese electric vehicle imports it says are benefiting from excessive state subsidies.

The remarks were made during Wang's meeting with his Malta counterpart Ian Borg on Saturday, at which China and Malta have agreed to work together to promote China-European Union cooperation, Xinhua said.

China hopes Malta would continue to play a positive role in development of China-EU relations, Wang said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed and Michael Perry)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.