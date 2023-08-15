Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China Evergrande NEV shares jump on US$3.2 billion plan to lower debt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China Evergrande NEV shares jump on US$3.2 billion plan to lower debt

FILE PHOTO: A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

FILE PHOTO: A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/HONG KONG : China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (NEV) shares jumped nearly 50per cent on Tuesday after the electric vehicle unit of cash-strapped property firm China Evergrande Group announced a US$3.2 billion plan to repay debt and stay afloat.

The plan unveiled late on Monday includes a deal to raise nearly US$500 million from Dubai-based mobility firm NWTN, which will own about a 27.5per cent stake in NEV in return.

The overall package also includes a debt-for-equity swap of HKUS$20.89 billion (US$2.67 billion) involving China Evergrande, its founder Hui Ka Yan, and his unit Xin Xin (BVI) Ltd, among others converting loans to shares, NEV said.

After the deal is completed, China Evergrande's stake in the unit will be diluted to 46.86per cent.

Shares in NEV jumped as much as 47per cent before paring down its gain to 16per cent.

(US$1 = 7.8216 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jamie Freed)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.