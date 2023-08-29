China Evergrande shares set to open down 14.3per cent

HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to open down 14.3per cent on Tuesday, exending losses from the previous day when the embattled developer lost US$2.2 billion, or 79per cent of its market value.

On Monday, shares of the world's most indebted property firm resumed trading after a 17-month halt in a crucial step for the developer to restructure its offshore debt.

