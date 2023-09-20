Logo
China exported no germanium, gallium in Aug as curbs went into effect
FILE PHOTO: The flag of China is placed next to the elements of Gallium and Germanium on a periodic table, in this illustration picture taken on July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Published September 20, 2023
BEIJING : China's exports of germanium and gallium products in August plunged to zero，customs data showed on Wednesday, due to new export controls on the two chipmaking metals.

Beijing exported no wrought germanium products last month, compared to 8.63 metric tons in July when volumes more than doubled from the prior month as overseas buyers rushed to lock in supply ahead of upcoming curbs.

There were also no exports of wrought gallium products in August, down from 5.15 tons in July and 7.67 tons in the same month in 2022, the data also showed.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

