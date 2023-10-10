Logo
China-exposed European stocks rise after report of new stimulus
FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
LONDON : China-exposed European stocks rose on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported China is looking to increase its budget deficit for 2023, part of a new round of stimulus to help the economy.

Miners Anglo American , Antofagasta and Glencore, and financial services companies Standard Chartered and Prudential all rose 3-5per cent.

Stephane Ekolo, global equity strategist at TFS Derivatives, said the news was "absolutely" driving price action in European assets.

"When China sneezes, the world catches a cold, so a new potential stimulus is seen as a positive catalyst," Ekolo said.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

