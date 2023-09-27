China extends resource tax concession on shale gas to end-2027

SINGAPORE : China will extend a resource tax concession for shale gas development to end-2027 to help boost domestic natural gas supplies, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation on Wednesday.

The government will continue a 30per cent concession to the 6per cent resource tax for developing shale gas, the ministries said, extending a policy that began in 2018.

China, the world's top energy consumer and the largest greenhouse gases emitter, is looking to boost the use of natural gas as a key bridge fuel to achieve its 2060 carbon-neutral goal.

In 2022, the country produced 24 billion cubic meters of shale gas, mostly from southwestern Sichuan basin, accounting for 11per cent of total domestic gas output.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)