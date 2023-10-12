Logo
China foreign ministry says no North Korean defectors in country
China foreign ministry says no North Korean defectors in country

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
BEIJING : A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday there were no "so-called defectors" in China, in response to a question regarding a report saying China had deported North Korean defectors.

As for people of North Korea who illegally entered China for economic reasons, China has always handled the issue according to law, Wang Wenbin said at a regular press meeting.

"China has always maintained a responsible attitude, and dealt with them properly in accordance with the combined principles of domestic and international law and humanitarianism," he said.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday evening that China sent back around 600 North Korean defectors earlier this week despite Seoul's repeated calls against forced repatriation.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Writing by Bernard Orr and Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

