China forex reserves fall to US$3.115 trln in September

SHANGHAI : China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in September, official data showed on Saturday, as the U.S. dollar rose against other major currencies.

China's reserves - the world's largest - fell US$45 billion to US$3.115 trillion last month, compared with US$3.13 trillion tipped by analysts in a Reuters poll, from US$3.16 trillion in August.

The yuan fell 0.5per cent against the dollar in September, while the dollar rose 0.2per cent against a basket of other major currencies over the month.

China held 70.46 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of September, up from 69.62 million ounces at the end of August.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to US$131.79 billion at the end of September from US$135.22 billion at the end of August.

