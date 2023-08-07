Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China forex reserves rise to US$3.204 trln in July
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China forex reserves rise to US$3.204 trln in July

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published August 7, 2023
Updated August 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July, official data showed on Monday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose US$11.3 billion to US$3.204 trillion last month, compared with US$3.200 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and US$3.193 trillion in June.

The yuan rose 1.5per cent against the dollar in July, while the dollar last month fell 1.0per cent against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 68.69 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of July, up from from 67.95 million ounces the end-June.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to US$135.36 billion at the end of July from US$129.93 billion at end-June.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.