China formally arrests Japanese employee of Astellas on suspicion of spying - Kyodo
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
TOKYO : China has formally arrested a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma who was detained in March on suspicion of espionage, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

An Astellas spokesperson said the company was gathering information via Japan’s foreign ministry, declining to comment further on the report.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing Kim Coghill)

