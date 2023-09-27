Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China former deputy central bank governor Fan charged with bribery - Chinese state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China former deputy central bank governor Fan charged with bribery - Chinese state media

FILE PHOTO-Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Authorities have charged China's former deputy central bank governor, Fan Yifei, with bribery, China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Fan, 59, is the highest-ranking official at the People's Bank of China to be prosecuted under President Xi Jinping's anti-graft drive over the past decade, in a campaign aimed at weeding out corrupt officials in the financial sector.

Fan abused his positions at China Construction Bank , China Investment Corp., and the central bank to benefit others in exchange for a "particularly large amount" of bribes, Xinhua reported, without elaborating.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Fan for comment.

In June, Fan was expelled from the Communist Party and removed from his central bank post for serious violations of discipline and the law, state media reported.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Bernadette Baum)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.