China former deputy central bank governor Fan charged with bribery - Chinese state media

BEIJING : Authorities have charged China's former deputy central bank governor, Fan Yifei, with bribery, China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Fan, 59, is the highest-ranking official at the People's Bank of China to be prosecuted under President Xi Jinping's anti-graft drive over the past decade, in a campaign aimed at weeding out corrupt officials in the financial sector.

Fan abused his positions at China Construction Bank , China Investment Corp., and the central bank to benefit others in exchange for a "particularly large amount" of bribes, Xinhua reported, without elaborating.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Fan for comment.

In June, Fan was expelled from the Communist Party and removed from his central bank post for serious violations of discipline and the law, state media reported.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Bernadette Baum)