China to give US$200,000 to earthquake-stricken Morocco
Emergency crews work, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
BEIJING : The Red Cross Society of China will give the Moroccan Red Crescent US$200,000 for emergency humanitarian assistance, Chinese state media reported on Monday, after a deadly earthquake struck the North African country late on Friday.

The Chinese Red Cross said the donation will be used to help Morocco carry out rescue and disaster relief work, according to the China Daily.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended condolences to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, saying in his message he was shocked to learn of the intense earthquake causing heavy casualties and property losses, state media reported.

Chinese medical workers in Morocco have been actively helping victims, including during aftershocks, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

The central Moroccan town of Ben Guerir is the closest a medical team from China can get to the epicentre of the earthquake, the report said.

Video in Chinese state media showed a Chinese doctor holding a baby delivered right after the 6.8 earthquake hit the region, killing more than 2,100.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

