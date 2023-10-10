Logo
China has said it will 'look into' appointing senior official on fentanyl - Schumer
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
BEIJING : China has said it would "look into" appointing a senior official responsible for the fentanyl issue that has become a major sticking point in U.S.-China relations, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in Beijing on Tuesday.

"I asked Xi to appoint a senior official on the China side and we would appoint a senior official" on fentanyl, Schumer told journalists at the Beijing residence of the U.S. Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns. "They said they would look into that."

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Writing by Laurie Chen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

