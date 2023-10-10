China has said it will 'look into' appointing senior official on fentanyl - Schumer

BEIJING : China has said it would "look into" appointing a senior official responsible for the fentanyl issue that has become a major sticking point in U.S.-China relations, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in Beijing on Tuesday.

"I asked Xi to appoint a senior official on the China side and we would appoint a senior official" on fentanyl, Schumer told journalists at the Beijing residence of the U.S. Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns. "They said they would look into that."

