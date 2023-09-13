China Hongqiao shifts 1.5 million T aluminium capacity to Yunnan so far

BARCELONA : China Hongqiao Group has fired up 1.5 million metric tons of aluminium smelting capacity in the country's southwest where it aims to move 4 million tons by end-2025 to take advantage of low-carbon energy, an executive said on Wednesday.

This will slash carbon emissions of the capacity being moved to Yunnan province by 30per cent by end-2023, the first step in eventually shifting all of Hongqiao's smelting away from coal-fired energy, Ron Knapp, special adviser to the company said.

The world's top private aluminium producer plans to move 2 million metric tons of capacity to Yunnan from northern Shandong province by the end of the year and 4 million tons by the end of 2025. The firm produced 6 million tons in 2022.

"That's the first step to get us out of coal," Knapp told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of Fastmarkets aluminium conference in Barcelona. "We are committed to hit peak carbon by 2025."

Power is the largest component of carbon emissions, but aluminium operations also emit CO2 from carbon anodes, transport and raw materials alumina and bauxite.

The sixth potline of the company's new operations in Yunnan, a region with abundant hydro power, is almost finished as part of the shift, he added.

The wider situation in Yunnan is back to normal in terms of hydro power availability after recent disruptions to power supply in the province due to lower-than-usual rainfall this year, Knapp said.

"There's plenty of water at the moment ... people are saying about 2 million tons have come online (in Yunnan) after the restrictions were lifted," he said.

That included both existing capacity restarts and output ramping up from new smelters that had been on hold, Knapp added.

Hongqiao's other coal-fired smelters will not necessarily be moved to Yunnan, but to where renewable energy can be sourced, he said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)