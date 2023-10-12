China, India hold military chief-level talks on border issues

BEIJING : China and India held the 20th round of military chief-level talks on Oct.9-10, the Chinese defence ministry said on Thursday.

The two sides had "active, in-depth and constructive" communications on resolving the remaining issues in the western section of the China-India border in an "early and acceptable manner", the ministry said.

They also agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and safeguard peace and tranquility along the border during the period, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Ethan Wang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)