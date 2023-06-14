Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China industry minister, Siemens CEO discuss digital manufacturing, development
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China industry minister, Siemens CEO discuss digital manufacturing, development

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's industry minister met Siemens' chief executive on Wednesday and discussed intelligent manufacturing, digital economy development and the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, the ministry said.

The minister, Jin Zhuanglong, said the Chinese government attaches great importance to promoting the deep integration of the digital economy, according to a statement from the ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Chief Executive Roland Busch said the company wants to further expand Siemens' investment in China, and further strengthen cooperation with China, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.