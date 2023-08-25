Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China issues detailed rules on securing first-home mortgages
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China issues detailed rules on securing first-home mortgages

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen on an overpass in front of a residential building in Beijing, China August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen on an overpass in front of a residential building in Beijing, China August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published August 25, 2023
Updated August 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Three Chinese ministries issued detailed rules on Friday regarding the criteria for first-home mortgages, the state news agency, Xinhua, said.

Such mortgages could be based on the number of homes buyers own, rather than their prior mortgage loan records, the agency said, citing a joint statement from the housing regulator, the central bank and the national financial regulator.

The step will allow more homebuyers to access preferential down payments and interest rates for first-home loans, so helping to cut purchase costs, it added.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.