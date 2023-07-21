Logo
China issues draft to ease rules on foreign investment in asset management firms
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Published July 21, 2023
Updated July 21, 2023
BEIJING : China's National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) on Friday issued a draft on easing rules on foreign investment in asset management businesses as part of efforts to attract overseas investors.

Among rules the NFRA is soliciting public opinion on until Aug. 21 is the proposed removal of restrictions barring overseas non-financial institutions from investing in financial asset management firms.

The draft rules also call for abolishing the total asset requirement for overseas financial institutions wanting to invest in financial asset management firms.

Multinationals would also be allowed to directly initiate the establishment of foreign-funded financial companies under the draft rules.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

