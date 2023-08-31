Logo
China issues highest typhoon warning as Saola moves towards Hong Kong
BEIJING — China issued the highest typhoon warning on Thursday (Aug 31) as Typhoon Saola crawled closer to the southeastern coastline, threatening Hong Kong and other major manufacturing hubs in neighbouring Guangdong province.

People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China on Aug 3, 2023. Reuters

People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China on Aug 3, 2023.

Published August 31, 2023
Updated August 31, 2023
Chinese forecasters issued a typhoon red warning at 6am local time. China's National Meteorological Centre said Saola, currently located about 295km southeast of Guangdong province, will move northwest across the South China Sea at a speed of about 10 kmh, gradually approaching the coast of Guangdong, then slowly weakening in intensity.

Wind speeds at 9am were clocked at 209kmh.

Saola will make landfall along the coast somewhere from Huilai County in Guangdong to Hong Kong on the afternoon to the night of Sept 1, the centre said.

China Railway has suspended several major train lines and Shanghai halted trains heading to Guangdong, according to local media.

As Saola edges closer to Guangdong, winds over the region will strengthen gradually, the Hong Kong Observatory said, noting that it will raise its strong wind Signal to No 3 — the second lowest — later on Thursday.

Saola will also bring storm surges to coastal low-lying areas, the Hong Kong Observatory noted, estimating that Saola is currently about 440km from the metropolis.

Until 8am on Friday there will be heavy rainfall in parts of Fujian and areas of Guangdong. Downpours could reach 100 to 220mm in some areas.

Saola's winds are also affecting Fujian province, where videos on social media showed waves crashing along the coastline. The meteorological administration of Shishi City issued a typhoon blue warning. REUTERS

