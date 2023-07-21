Logo
China issues measures to boost consumption of auto, electronics items
FILE PHOTO-People enter the SEG E-Market at Huaqiangbei electronics market in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 8, 2023. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo

Published July 21, 2023
Updated July 21, 2023
BEIJING : Beijing authorities on Friday unveiled measures to boost consumption of auto and electronics items as part of a broader drive to shore up China's faltering economy.

In two separate statements issued an hour ahead of a press conference in Beijing, the country's economic planner and other government departments detailed a raft of measures to prop up spending on auto and electronics products.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

